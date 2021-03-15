UVM men’s lacrosse duo claims America East weekly accolades

The Catamounts have cracked the national rankings, and a key pair in Saturday’s win is getting some love from America East.

UVM senior attackman Liam Limoges and senior goalie Ryan Cornell have won America East Offensive Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively.

In the Cats’ win over then-14th-ranked UAlbany this weekend, Limoges posted a stellar seven-point performances including four goals and three assists. It’s Limoges’ second game this season with six or more points, and the first weekly honor of his career.

Cornell was pivotal between the pipes, and made a career-high 14 saves as UVM beat the Great Danes in Albany for the first time in program history. The keeper currenltly ranks 19th in the nation with an average of 12 saves per game.

Vermont stays on the road for its next matchup against new America East for NJIT on Saturday, March 20 at noon.