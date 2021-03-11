UVM men’s lacrosse excited for meeting against UAlbany

Vermont may be on a two-game win streak against the Great Danes, but UAlbany is still getting more credit to start the season.

The Great Danes are ranked No. 14 on the national stage and are off to a quick 2-0 start. UVM is coming off a tight loss against No. 6/7 Syracuse that still left the Catamounts feeling good about where they are.

“We pretty much just learned that we can hang with the big dogs,” UVM senior attackman Liam Limoges said. “We’re going to have to win some of those big games to truly get the respect we think we deserve.”

The team has another great chance to earn some of that respect against America East foe UAlbany, who holds a 6-21 all-time record against UVM, and who the Catamounts have never beaten on its home turf.

“They’re a great team. They’ve really led the conference over the last decade in winning, recruiting and doing so many things well,” UVM head coach Chris Feifs said. “Our guys are really excited to play them, and going against Albany the stakes are always higher.”

Vermont is still receiving votes in the national polls, so a win against the Great Danes may do a lot in helping the Cats crack the top 20. Game time in Albany is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 13.