UVM men’s lacrosse eyeing playoffs this weekend against Binghamton

A regular season title might be the ultimate goal, but first, Vermont has to make the playoffs.

It looks like the Cats can make that happen on Saturday against fifth-place Binghamton. Given the current playoff race, UVM will ensure it has a better record than the Bearcats if it wins the head-to-head this weekend.

Vermont currently holds the second spot in the America East standings, but the Catamounts have been out of action for nearly two weeks due to COVID protocols. The pause resulted in a shortened week of on-field practice for UVM, but the team made use of a more low-impact schedule.

“It’s been beneficial for them to catch up on schoolwork at a crucial time in the semester, and also get some recovery in,” UVM head coach Chris Feifs said. “Just some of the nicks and things that guys have had and accumulated over the last couple games that have been really hard-fought games.”

UVM hopes the recovery translates to a win on the road this Saturday, Apr. 24 against Binghamton.