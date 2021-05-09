UVM men’s lacrosse facing No. 3 Maryland in first round of NCAA Tournament

Vermont (9-4) is facing No. 3 Maryland (12-0) in its first NCAA Tournament berth. The Catamounts automatically qualified for the tournament after earning the America East Title.

UVM secured a 15-10 win over conference rival UAlbany on Saturday. The Cats earned its first America East crown in program history.

The Maryland Terrapins are undefeated at a perfect 12-0 and BIG 10 champions. Maryland is the only undefeated team in the tournament. UVM men’s lacrosse head coach Chris Feifs and assistant coach Jake Bernhardt both played college lacrosse for UMD. Bernhardt’s younger brother Jared is a senior on the Terps roster.

The Catamounts and Terrapins are scheduled to faceoff on Sunday, May 16 at 2:30 p.m. in College Park, MD.

You can find the full NCAA div. I men’s lacrosse bracket here.