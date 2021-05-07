UVM men’s lacrosse facing UAlbany on Saturday in AEast Title Game

The Vermont men’s lacrosse team is headed to its fourth America East Championship. The Catamounts have made it to the title game for the third season straight.

The Cats are facing conference rival UAlbany. Vermont has already defeated the Great Danes twice this season. Once on the road, and once in Burlington. This time, the championship game is being held at UMBC. Since the Retrievers were the top seed headed into the postseason.

UVM has won its last four meetings against UAlbany. The Danes hold a 21-8 all-time series record against the Catamounts.

Opening faceoff for Saturday’s title game is scheduled for 10 a.m. between No. 4 UAlbany and No. 2 Vermont. The game will be airing live on ESPNU.