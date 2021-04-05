UVM men’s lacrosse falls out of national top 20 poll

Vermont’s loss to UMBC on Saturday knocked the Cats out of the Inside Lacrosse rankings and right into a much more competitive America East landscape.

UVM is now tied for first place in the conference with the Retrievers and Stony Brook, with all teams currently boasting a 4-1 record in America East play. On top of that, UMBC and Stony Brook now hold the 16th and 17th spots in the latest Inside Lacrosse media poll, respectively.

The Cats and Retrievers have not played Stony Brook this season, and UVM still has four games left on the regular season schedule, so the last month of conference play will make for an interesting stretch as teams try and make a push for home field in the playoffs.

Vermont’s next matchup is against UMass Lowell, who the Catamounts beat 21-7 on March 3 at Virtue Field. The River Hawks host the rematch on Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m.