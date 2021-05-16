UVM men’s lacrosse falls to No. 3 Maryland in NCAA first round

The third-seeded Terrapins showed UVM why they’re undefeated on Sunday afternoon.

Maryland senior midfielder Jared Bernhardt scored six goals to help the Terps to a 17-11 win over the Catamounts in Vermont’s first-ever NCAA tournament appearance.

“As much as I wanted to upset Maryland today and take it to another level, I knew it was going to be a tough task. We all knew it was going to be a tough task,” UVM head coach Chris Feifs said. “You’ve got to believe in yourself and you’ve got to believe in all the training we put into this thing, and sometimes it doesn’t go your way. I think it just comes back to how you keep it in perspective.”

It may not have been the result the Cats wanted, but the biggest bright spot was the performance of junior midfielder Thomas McConvey. The high-scoring Canadian netted four goals and added two assists as he looked right at home on the big stage. UVM sophomore midfielder JJ Levandowski added three goals of his own, and Vermont has a lot to look forward to with so many key cogs returning next season.

Maryland moves on to a quarterfinal meeting against Notre Dame in South Bend next Sunday, May 16.