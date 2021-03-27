UVM men’s lacrosse gets past Hartford

Vermont fought through some early struggles to top the Hawks at Virtue Field on Saturday.

Hartford found the net early in the contest and it took UVM nearly the entire first period to score a goal, but the closed the frame on a 2-0 run and eventually fought to a 14-9 win to stay perfect in America East play.

The Catamount offense was fueled by graduate attackman Michael McCormack, who put home five goals in the win. Junior attackman David Closterman added a hat-trick of his own to propel Vermont to victory.

In @UVMmlax's game against Hartford today, David Closterman and Michael McCormack combined for EIGHT GOALS in the 14-9 victory (that's more than half).



“Not the start we wanted, but I think we just have so much talent of both sides of the ball and we continue to make some big plays at the right time, ” McCormack said. “We have guys that don’t quit, so I think that all really helped us.”

Hartford fought back to take the lead in the second quarter, but UVM rallied once again and held the lead for the remainder of the contest and improved to 4-2 this season (4-0 in America East).

“If you can continue to put snow on the roof it’s going to eventually cave in,” UVM head coach Chris Feifs said. “I thought we kept the pressure on them and eventually some things started to go our way.”

Next up, Vermont goes back on the road to face UMBC for the first time since falling to the Retrievers in the 2019 conference championship game. Opening face-off in Baltimore is set for Saturday, April 3 at 11 a.m.