UVM men’s lacrosse gets ready for new conference foe NJIT

Vermont is about to face an unranked opponent for the first time in two weeks, but the Cats aren’t worried about losing steam.

“COVID alone and the layoff that we had is enough motivation to keep these fires stoked around here,” UVM head coach Chris Feifs said. “Give us any opponent, we’re excited to play. NJIT just happens to be the next one, so they’re the most important.”

NJIT faced Vermont in its first two seasons as a Division I team in 2015 and 2015. Vermont took both those contests, and now the third installment of these teams’ all-time series will be as an America East matchup. NJIT is 0-4 overall since joining the conference this season, and 0-2 in conference matchups.

UVM is fresh off earning a spot in the national top 20, but the Cats are not overlooking this matchup against the struggling Highlanders.

“[We’re] not treating this like a weaker opponent but just kind of sticking to ourselves and focusing on ourselves and continuing to keep it rolling,” UVM graduate student attackman Michael McCormack said.

Vermont and NJIT clash for their first ever in-conference matchup in Newark, N.J on Saturday, March 10 at 2 p.m.