UVM men’s lacrosse handles UAlbany to clinch conference playoff berth

The Catamounts scored a much-needed win at a rainy Virtue Field on Wednesday afternoon.

UVM got off to a quick start to begin both halves to top UAlbany 16-14 and secure a spot in the America East playoffs.

“When things went south at times, we really responded in the third quarter and were able to stick with a really good team and finish the game strong,” UVM head coach Chris Feifs said.

Vermont and UAlbany went into halftime tied at 7-7, but the Cats came out of the break on a 6-1 run and stayed ahead for the rest of the contest.

“To be on Virtue [Field] and play a team we respect as much as Albany, it was a huge deal for us and we really wanted to show what we’re truly capable of, and I think we still have more to show,” UVM sophomore faceoff specialist Tommy Burke said. “I’m really proud of the guys today and the way they showed up.”

Burke had another standout performance and won 23 of 34 draws with 14 ground balls. UVM enjoyed a spread out scoring effort and seven different Catamounts found the back of the net in the win. Junior midfielder Thomas McConvey (4 goals, 1 assist) and senior attackman Liam Limoges (3 goals, 2 assists) led the team with five points each.

Vermont has has one more tough test ahead before the conference playoffs begin. UVM hosts nationally-ranked Stony Brook for the regular season finale at Virtue Field on Saturday, May 1 at noon.