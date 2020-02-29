UVM men’s lacrosse hosting Merrimack Saturday

UVM men’s lacrosse is coming off of a home opener win over Quinnipiac. The Catamounts are taking on non-conference opponent Merrimack Saturday.

The Merrimack Warriors are the reigning Division II National Champions. Since moving up to D1 the Warriors are taking on the Catamounts for the first time.

Merrimack is traveling to Burlington coming off of a win over Michigan.

Saturday’s game is slated to begin at 12 p.m. at Virtue field.

