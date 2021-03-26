UVM men’s lacrosse not overlooking winless Hartford

Vermont hasn’t played against Hartford since 2019 and hasn’t lost to Hartford since 2017, but the team isn’t expecting an easy win against a Hawks team yet to secure a victory.

“[Hartford] lost a couple close games,” UVM head coach Chris Feifs said. “I think they’re going to give us a handful and they have nothing to lose coming up here, so we’re preparing really hard for their offense.”

The Hawks’ last two losses have come by way of three goals or less, and Hartford has scored ten goals in each of those games against UMBC and UMass Lowell.

UVM returns home for its first game at Virtue Field since a March 3 win over UMass Lowell. Since that contest, the Cats have earned a spot in the national rankings on the heels of wins against UAlbany and NJIT.

Vermont will try and keep its perfect America East record alive hosting the Hawks on Saturday, March 27 at 2 p.m. The Cats will also be celebrating Military Appreciation Day.