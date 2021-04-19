UVM men’s lacrosse out of Inside Lacrosse poll after inactive weekend

Vermont will make up game against UAlbany on April 28

The Cats are paying a price for having to sit out this weekend due to COVID protocols.

Vermont fell out of this week’s Inside Lacrosse media poll, down to the first team listed as “receiving votes.” Last week, the Catamounts held the 20th spot in the top 20.

UVM’s planned opponent last Friday, UAlbany, rose in the rankings to No. 17. Fellow America East rival Stony Brook jumped to the 14th spot.

The matchup is between Vermont and UAlbany is set to be made up on Wednesday, Apr. 28 at Virtue Field. UVM won the first meeting between these teams earlier this season.

The rescheduled contests sets Vermont up to play three games over the final two weeks of the regular season. UVM hits the road against Binghamton to start that stretch on Saturday, Apr. 24 at 1 p.m.