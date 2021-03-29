UVM men’s lacrosse ready for tough stretch to finish season

Vermont kept its unbeaten conference record intact this weekend, but it doesn’t get any easier to finish the season.

UVM still has second-place UMBC to worry about, as well as Stony Brook and a rematch against now No. 20 UAlbany, but the Cats are ready for the challenge.

“All ships rise with the tide,” UVM head coach Chris Feifs said. “We’ve got to make sure we improve even while we’re winning and point out the flaws we need to work on, because the games are only going to get tougher from here on out.”

The Catamounts go back on the road to square off against UMBC for an 11 a.m. start on Saturday, April 3.