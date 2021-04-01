UVM men’s lacrosse reigns supreme in America East, prepping for UMBC

Cats hit the road to face UMBC Retrievers

The Vermont men’s lacrosse team is scheduled to face conference foe UMBC on Saturday morning.

The Catamounts are riding a three game win streak and remain the only America East team that hasn’t lost a conference game.

UMBC is a perfect 3-0 when playing at home.

“We feel like our defense and our goal play is really better than our ranking shows. We think we’re a top 10 defense as well. So, this game we’re gonna get tested. UMBC is gonna give us everything and we can handle it” said head coach Chris Feifs.

The Cats will face its next challenge on Saturday. Opening face off is scheduled for 11 a.m.

