UVM men’s lacrosse rivalry game against UAlbany postponed due to COVID-19

Catamounts will have to wait longer to host Great Danes in Burlington

The highly anticipated lacrosse game scheduled for Friday at Virtue Field has been postponed. UVM Athletics announced on Wednesday afternoon that Friday’s game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Catamounts and Great Danes met earlier in the season and UVM won 14-12. The next matchup would have been interesting because UAlbany no longer has its star player on the roster.

Vermont is most recently ranked at No. 20 in the national polls and UAlbany sits at No. 19.

UVM Athletics noted the men’s lacrosse program and all teams within UVM Athletics are following state, local and University public health guidelines, to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches, staff and the campus and surrounding community.