Vermont men’s lacrosse hosted Merrimack for the first time on Saturday.

The Warriors are the reigning D2 National Champions. Since moving up to division I, the Warriors are most recently coming off of a win over Michigan.

UVM is coming off of its home opener win over Quinnipiac.

The Catamounts and Warriors fought in a battle and Vermont won in a 9-8 final. The Cats notched the game winner with six seconds left on the clock.

Vermont continues play hosting Dartmouth on Saturday at 1 p.m.