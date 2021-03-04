UVM men’s lacrosse trying to limit high-powered Syracuse offense on Saturday

The Catamounts and Orange are both coming off dominant wins, but Syracuse’s carries a little more weight heading into Saturday.

The Orange’s first win of the season came against then third-ranked Virginia in a 20-10 rout, while UVM took down UMass Lowell 21-7 for its first win of the season.

Each team showed offensive dominant in their respective victories, but the Catamounts are not trying to make this weekend’s road test and offensive showdown.

“[We] want to try and limit their touches and limit their possession time as often as possible,” UVM head coach Chris Feifs said. “Limit faceoffs, limited turnovers and take care of the ball as much as possible. It’s going to be a tough game no matter how you slice it.”

Rather than go into the meeting thinking a win is all that matters, Feifs added that he’s also looking for his team to develop a little further while the season is still young.

“I think some guys really stepped up to the challenge after the first loss of the year [against Bryant], but we’re looking forward to another step forward against Syracuse this weekend.”

Saturday’s meeting with No. 6/7 Syracuse is slated for a 1 p.m. start time at the Carrier Dome.