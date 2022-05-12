The UVM men’s lacrosse team won their first NCAA Tournament playoff game in their program’s history on Wednesday evening. They defeated Manhattan 15-3 in the opening round at Virtue Field.

The Catamounts jumped to a 4-1 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 8-2 lead in the middle of the second quarter.

Thomas McConvey and Michael McCormack led the way for the Cats. They combined for 10 goals against Manhattan. McConvey became the first Catamount in program history to reach 60 goals in a season. Ryan Cornell was a wall in goal as he made 13 saves in the game.

Vermont will face top-seeded Maryland for the second straight year in the NCAA Tournament. Vermont fell to Maryland in last year’s tourney. The game will kick off on Sunday. May 15.