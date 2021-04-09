UVM men’s lax gearing up for River Hawks

The Vermont men’s lacrosse team is hitting the road and facing UMass Lowell on Saturday morning.

The Catamounts and River Hawks met earlier in the season, the Cats claimed a dominant 21-7 win over Lowell. Saturday’s game marks the seventh meeting between these two all-time.

Related Content Vermont men’s lacrosse looks to rebound against UMass Lowell

UVM is coming off of its first America East loss this season to UMBC. The Catamounts are looking to bounce back and reset in Lowell.

Head coach Chris Feifs spoke with us ahead of the team’s trip to Lowell.

“We’ve got to get back to being who we were earlier in the season competing and giving everything we can. Being gritty on ground balls. It’s gonna be one of those slugfest games that we want to see how we respond” said Feifs.

Feifs noted that the Cats have to focus on themselves and do everything that’s gotten them to where they are.

Opening faceoff between UVM and UMass Lowell is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday.