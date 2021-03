UVM’s Evan Rouleau gave the Catamounts a 1-0 shutout win over UMass Lowell on Tuesday afternoon.

Rouleau notched a goal early in the second half. UVM improves to 2-0-1 overall. The UMass Lowell River Hawks fall to 0-4-0 overall and 0-2-0 in America East play.

Evan Rouleau has tallied a goal in back-to-back games for the Green and Gold.

The Catamounts and UMass Lowell are playing a home-and-home series and will play in Lowell on Friday, March 26. The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.