UVM men’s soccer excited for season-opener

The return to a fall season came with a much shorter preseason for Vermont men’s soccer.

UVM last played a game just over four months ago, in a conference championship loss to New Hampshire on April 17. This year’s team is lucky to return most of the players from that squad, plus ten reinforcements heading into the campaign. Despite the quick turnaround, the team is ready to make another push.

“I’m beyond excited. I’m over the moon about it, especially with this group of guys,” UVM graduate midfielder Nolan Jimmo said. “This is one of the most talented groups of footballers that we’ve had since I’ve been here.”

UVM was picked second in the America East preseason poll, and before the team can prove that ranking wrong, the team gets to test its mettle in a non-conference schedule that starts with Iona on Thursday, Aug. 26.

“I think we’re all raring to go,” UVM head coach Rob Dow said. “You can feel that the intensity is good. Communication is good in training and guys are still fighting for jobs, so we’re excited to see what that puts forward on Iona’s pitch.”

UVM meets Iona for a 1 p.m. match in New Rochelle, N.Y. That contest is the first of three road contests to open Vermont’s season.