UVM men’s soccer facing UNH for regular season title on Friday night

The Catamounts are hosting America East foe New Hampshire on Friday night at Virtue Field. The twin state foes are battling for the regular season crown.

With a win on Friday, The Catamounts would earn the regular season title and the top overall seed in the America East Tournament.

The UNH Wildcats are currently ranked 11th in the national poll. The Cats received seven votes in the latest poll. These two teams last met at the beginning of the season in the granite state and ended in a scoreless tie.

UVM goalkeeper Nate Silveira shared how important it is for the team that this game will be played in Burlington.

“We just want to come out here and put on a show for the fans. We want to show them that we’re in it to win it and we’re excited. We just can’t wait to get out there and play” said Silveira.

Head coach Rob Dow noted that this Catamount team isn’t the same team who played UNH at the beginning of the season.

“We have grown. In our first match we hadn’t played in the last 485 days. I think that’s the number. We knew it wasn’t our best game. We knew we had more to deliver. Our attack has really developed and our defense has been the core of our results” said Dow.

Friday’s game at Virtue Field between Vermont and New Hampshire is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.