UVM men’s soccer hoping to bounce back against UAlbany

Cats prep for Senior Day showdown

The Vermont men’s soccer team is gearing up for a tough battle against conference rival UAlbany.

The Catamounts will honor its senior class on Saturday celebrating eight student-athletes. UVM and UAlbany are both currently tied for second-place in the America East Standings.

With only three regular-season games left on the schedule every game is a must-win.

“The points are tight and the games are gonna be tight. Everyone is going to know each other… we’re prepping all season long for this point in the season. I feel really good where our team is at. We’re a committed team and I’m really excited about a contested challenge” said head coach Rob Dow.

Opening kickoff for Saturday’s game against the Great Danes is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Virtue Field in Burlington.

