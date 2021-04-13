UVM men’s soccer “locked in” for America East Playoffs

The UVM men’s soccer team is back in the conference playoffs. The Catamounts are meeting NJIT in a semifinal matchup on Thursday night.

Vermont only allowed three goals this season, one of those came from the Highlanders. The Catamounts and NJIT met early in the regular season in March. UVM won 2-1 at Virtue Field in its home opener.

Junior defender Evan Rouleau shared that the mentality of this team right now is “driven”.

“We’re not happy with our season yet, it’s not over. A lot of people during playoffs get nervous or lackadaisical but for us it’s just another step to the next thing.. We’re all still locked in like it’s the middle of the season” said Rouleau.