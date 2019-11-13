UVM men’s soccer preps for conference tourney

UVM men’s soccer earned the No. 2 seed in the America East tournament, and therefore earned home field for the semifinal round.

Vermont will host No. 3 Hartford at Virtue Field on Wednesday, November 13 at 4 p.m.

When UVM and Hartford played earlier this season, the Catamounts came away with a 3-0 win.

Wednesday’s match will mark the sixth time the Cats have appeared in the semifinal stage of the conference tournament in the last seven years.

Be sure to tune in to Local 22 & Local 44 Wednesday night for full highlights of the game.