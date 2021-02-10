UVM men’s soccer ranked second in America East Preseason Poll

Catamounts earned 52 points to land in second place

America East released the men’s soccer preseason rankings on Wednesday. Vermont was picked second in the 2021 poll.

Voting was done by the league’s head coaches. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

Related Content UVM men’s soccer standout Rasmus Tobinski is transferring to FIU

The Catamounts earned 52 points to land in second. UVM sits behind preseason favorite UNH with 63 points. UVM earned its highest preseason ranking under head coach Rob Dow and its best rating since 2016.

UVM finished the 2019 season with an 11-6-1 record. Vermont begins the 2021 season hosting UMass at Virtue field on Saturday, Feb. 27.