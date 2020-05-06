UVM men’s soccer standout Rasmus Tobinski is transferring to FIU

The 2019 America East men’s soccer Rookie of the Year is leaving the Vermont men’s soccer program.
The Kiel, Germany native had an incredible freshman season with the Catamounts. Tobinski led the team in points (22), goals (10), shots (58) and game-winning goals (3). He started in all 16 games that he appeared in.
Tobinski also earned America East First Team All-Conference and All-Rookie Team honors. He transferred to the Florida International University men’s soccer program.
Photo courtesy: UVM Athletics