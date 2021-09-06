UVM men’s soccer takes immaculate defense into home opener

Once again, Vermont is living up to its reputation as a strong defensive team.

Not only are the Catamounts off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2016, but UVM is also one of just ten teams in the country that has yet to concede a goal.

“UVM soccer has always prided itself on being a team that is hard to beat,” UVM head coach Rob Dow said. “Giving away no goals is a really high bar that we’ve set.”

Although the unblemished goals-against mark reflects mostly on the defense, the team acknowledges that its offense is just as much to thank.

“Our attack and the run of play has really shown, and some of the best ways to defend is to put teams under pressure when we have the ball,” Dow said.

The Vermont offense has scored seven goals in the first three games of the season, including multiple-goal outings in each contest. In the pandemic-altered spring season, UVM scored three goals in that same span.

“Our attack is building chemistry together, and goals are coming,” UVM senior goalkeeper Nate Silveira said. “That’s what we struggled with last year, so we’re just happy we’re getting the goals to show for it.”

UVM opens its home schedule against Princeton on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. The only other time these teams squared off was in 1988, when Princeton took the win on its home field.