UVM men’s soccer ties with Siena

Sports

Catamounts draw 2-2 tie with Saints

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Vermont men’s soccer team tied 2-2 with the Siena Saints on Tuesday evening.

The Saints took an early lead with a goal from Zach Gardner 15 minutes into the contest. The Catamounts scored both of their goals in the final 12 minutes of the first half. Zach Barrett and Adrian Schulze Solano put the Cats on the board.

Watch the video above to catch up on highlights as Vermont and Siena finished in a 2-2 draw.

UVM returns to action on Friday, September 24 on the road at Harvard. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Cambridge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending