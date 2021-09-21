UVM men’s soccer ties with Siena

The Vermont men’s soccer team tied 2-2 with the Siena Saints on Tuesday evening.

The Saints took an early lead with a goal from Zach Gardner 15 minutes into the contest. The Catamounts scored both of their goals in the final 12 minutes of the first half. Zach Barrett and Adrian Schulze Solano put the Cats on the board.

Watch the video above to catch up on highlights as Vermont and Siena finished in a 2-2 draw.

UVM returns to action on Friday, September 24 on the road at Harvard. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Cambridge.