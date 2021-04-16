UVM men’s soccer trying to bond ahead of AE championship game

UVM and UNH get ready for third meeting this season

Winning the conference title is priority number one for Vermont, but the team is trying to improve team chemistry along the way.

The Catamounts got their first hotel stay of the season for the America East tournament, which has been hosted entirely at the University of New Hampshire, and the guys are not taking that for granted.

“It’s a really special place for this team to come together,” UVM head coach Rob Dow said. “Everyone complains that it’s difficult to play on the road. I think it’s an amazing opportunity to get to know the team and develop new relationships.”

Dow added that practice on championship game eve has been light-hearted, and the team even had the opportunity to play a game of knockout basketball in the gym. Still, the goal on Saturday is crystal clear.

“Everyone knows it’s a championship game. We’ve got to play well against a very good team,” Dow said. “But the x-factor for us is how close we are as a team.”

UVM meets top-seeded UNH for the third time this season in Saturday’s America East championship bout. That contest is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. in Durham, N.H.