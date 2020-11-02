UVM men’s, women’s basketball release conference schedules

The upcoming season is finally taking shape for Vermont hoops.
UVM released its schedules on Monday shortly after an America East announcement regarding the 2020-21 campaign.
Both UVM squads will play the same opponent each weekend of the conference schedule, which will look like this:
Vermont men’s basketball
- Dec. 19-20 – at UMass Lowell
- Dec. 27-28 – vs. NJIT
- Jan. 2-3 – vs. UAlbany
- Jan. 9-10 – at Binghamton
- Jan. 16-17 – vs. Maine
- Jan. 23-24 – at Hartford
- Jan. 30-31 – vs. Stony Brook
- Feb. 18-19 – vs. New Hampshire
- Feb. 27-28 – at UMBC
Vermont women’s basketball
- Dec. 19-20 – vs. UMass Lowell
- Dec. 27-28 – at NJIT
- Jan. 2-3 – at UAlbany
- Jan. 9-10 – vs. Binghamton
- Jan. 16-17 – at Maine
- Jan. 23-24 – vs. Hartford
- Jan. 30-31 – at Stony Brook
- Feb. 13-14 – at New Hampshire
- Feb. 27-28 – vs. UMBC
UVM will make an announcement regarding the teams’ full non-conference schedules at a later date, but the Vermont men’s basketball team is already set to play three games at “Bubbleville” in Mohegan Sun Arena from November 11-December 2.