UVM men’s & women’s hockey seasons will have a delayed start

The UVM men’s and women’s hockey programs won’t start games in early October as they normally do. Fans will have to wait a little longer to return to Gutterson Fieldhouse to cheer on the Catamounts. On Thursday the Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA) announced that the start of competition for division I hockey will be delayed.

Hockey East will create a schedule for both UVM programs this season. It’s up to each individual conference to create schedules. The HCA released a statement:

“Due to the impact COVID-19 continues to have across the country and within higher education, the start of competition for the division I college hockey season will be delayed. Each conference will announce plans for the season individually”

There’s been discussion of a conference focused season for teams to limit travel. Both UVM men’s and women’s hockey begin their seasons at the beginning of October and play through March.

Just last year the men’s hockey team went 5-23-6 but there’s a new era in Catamount Country. Head coach Todd Woodcroft is leading the green and gold program on the ice. Practice for the Cats started this week.

The Vermont women’s hockey team is coming off of a 10-18-8 season with appearances in the Hockey East tournament.