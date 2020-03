The America East conference decided to cancel the America East Championship game between Hartford and Vermont due to precautions to the COVID-19 virus.

After the decision to cancel, Vermont was named the 2020 tournament champion.

Head coach John Becker and Athletic Director Jeff Schulman react to the news in the video above.

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament has been canceled, along with all spring sports for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.