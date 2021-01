Both UVM hockey and basketball teams are currently on pause. The Vermont women’s hockey series at Boston College scheduled for Sunday and Monday has been postponed.

The UVM women haven’t played a game since facing UConn on Jan. 9. Vermont is riding a four game win streak and sits at 5-1 overall.

The Catamounts are entering a pause as a precautionary measure.

UVM announced the postponement in a tweet on Friday evening: