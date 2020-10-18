UVM SAOC speaks at South Burlington high school to fight racism in Vermont

UVM’s Student-Athletes of Color affinity group hosted an event on Saturday at South Burlington high school.

The SAOC named the event “Stand up. Fight Racism. Together.” Both South Burlington & Burlington athletics joined the UVM student led group to host the event.

UVM men’s basketball members Ben Shungu, Stef Smith, and Skyler Nash were among the keynote speakers.

The event was hosted to spread awareness about racial injustices for minorities in Vermont and ways we as a community can all make a change.

Several speakers took to the podium to express their struggle as a minority living in Vermont and shared ways people can support the BIPOC.

You can learn more about UVM’s SAOC here.