UVM senior Anthony Lamb reflects on Kobe Bryant

UVM men’s hoops fearless leader Anthony Lamb shared his thoughts on Kobe Bryant on Tuesday afternoon.

The senior forward shared that Kobe inspired not only basketball players, but everyone on and off the court.

“Everybody knows him. The impact, it doesn’t even seem real still. It hurts to even think about” shared Lamb.

Hard work and perseverance is something that Kobe Bryant lived by. Anthony shared what he’s learned from Kobe.

“Coach Becker talked about it at practice yesterday and how it’s impacted everybody. The biggest thing I’ve taken from him has helped me a lot it’s just working hard, have fun and love the things that you do. I think if we can take that away… everybody can take that away from him and what he’s given to this world this earth try to find something that you love to do and once you find it work hard at it. If everybody can do that I think the world will be a better place” said Lamb.

