UVM shuts down St. Mike’s in exhibition

The Catamounts hosted St. Michael’s college in an exhibition game on Sunday evening.

UVM opened up a dominant first half with a 55-22 lead into halftime.

Sophomore Ryan Davis led the Cats with 17 points, followed by Stef Smith who posted 13.

UVM tallied 23 points off of St. Mike’s turnovers. The Cats finished 11-32 on three-pointers. Head coach John Becker shared his thoughts on Sunday’s win.

“I thought we shot way too many three’s but, I think it was a little bit of the product of St. Mike’s defense. It was really packed in so, I thought we had good clean ones. I thought earlier in the second half we had a couple contested ones which we don’t want to do. But, overall good team win and we look forward to being healthy next week. Have a couple good practices and start our season on the road at St. Bonaventure” said Becker.

The Catamounts open up the 2019-20 season on Friday on the road against St. Bonaventure at 7 p.m.

UVM returns to Patrick Gym on Wednesday, November 13th facing Boston University in the home opener.