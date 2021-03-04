UVM soccer games postponed this weekend due to COVID-19

Catamounts sidelined yet again due to COVID protocols

On Thursday UVM Athletics announced that both the Vermont men’s and women’s soccer conference openers scheduled for this weekend have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
 
The UVM men’s soccer team was expected to host UMass Lowell on Friday and the women’s soccer team was set to face NJIT on Sunday on the road. Rescheduled dates will be announced at a later date.

