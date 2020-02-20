UVM Track & Field prepare for America East Indoor Championships

The UVM men’s & women’s track & field teams are gearing up for the America East Championships this weekend.

The Cats set a number of school records in last year’s championships as the women finished fifth and the men took sixth place.

Head coach Matt Belfield and senior John Benner spoke to us ahead of this weekend’s championships.

“I see it as a whole is greater than the sum of the parts. But, the parts are really important. So, each person does their job and makes their contribution and you add up all the points and see what you get as a team” said Belfield.

Watch the video above to hear more from Belfield & Benner. Fans can watch the championships here.

Vermont will return to BU for one final time this season for the ECAC/IC4A Championships on March 7 and 8.