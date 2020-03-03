UVM will honor Josh Speidel on senior night

Vermont men’s basketball is closing out the 2019-20 regular season hosting America East rival UAlbany on Tuesday night.

The Catamounts are honoring four seniors, Anthony Lamb, Everett Duncan, Daniel Giddens, and Josh Speidel.

Josh will join the starting line-up for Tuesday’s Senior Night home game against the University of Albany.

Speidel suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2015 prior to his arrival at UVM. Over the past five years, Speidel has taken the road to recovery with his teammates by his side.

Local 22/44 will have all the highlights after the game including Speidel’s opening bucket.

Opening tip is slated for tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Patrick Gym.