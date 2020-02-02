UVM women’s basketball exacts revenge over UAlbany

Vermont’s victory over the Great Danes was one of many notable events at Patrick Gym on Saturday.

The day kicked off with the announcement that Betty and Paul Mayer of Shelburne, Vermont endowed the UVM women’s basketball head coaching position. It became the seventh endowed position in women’s basketball, and first in America East women’s basketball.

“It’s something that we’re incredibly proud of and obviously, extremely appreciative of Betty and Paul Mayer for their incredible support and passion.” UVM Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman said. “It will help enhance resources for all sorts of different, really critical areas.”

“I’m so thankful that I’ve gotten to meet them, and this gift is incredible,” UVM women’s basketball head coach Alisa Kresge added.

The Catamounts used an 11-point run in the second quarter to turn the tide, and didn’t surrender the lead again to top UAlbany 52-36.

Vermont senior forward Hanna Crymble put up six points during the scoring stretch, and finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds to go along with four steals in the victory.

UVM snapped a three-game losing streak in the win, and also halted the Danes’ winning streak at two games.

Next up, Vermont (10-12, 4-5 AE) battles Maine in a road showdown on Wednesday, February 5 at 7 p.m.