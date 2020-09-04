UVM women’s basketball head coach Alisa Kresge on preparing for 2020-21 season

Vermont women’s basketball head coach Alisa Kresge spoke with Local 22/44 on Thursday. The Catamounts are coming off of its best season within the past decade. Kresge is changing the culture within the women’s basketball program.

“Every player that comes here wants to win and they understand that they have to put in the extra time in order to be good. I would say that willing culture is coming back” said Kresge.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players couldn’t train in gyms as they normally would during the offseason. The team was in constant communication through Zoom and social media.

“We tried to really stay connected as best as we can from afar. They do a great job among themselves we don’t have to push that. They’re always doing their Snapchat’s and TikToks so they’re great. They are a great group and have really enjoyed each other”

Theres five new faces joining the Cats program this season. One common theme coach Kresge has noticed in all of them is that they’re eager to win.

“They’re really hungry to be good and they’re competitive. As much as we couldn’t do any contact drills you see in sprints and workouts they’re competing against upperclassmen. It’s a really healthy competitive spirit”

It’s still undecided whether America East will announce a normal schedule or a more conference focused schedule for the 2020-21 season. The NCAA has not decided on plans for the winter sports season.

Kresge noted that the goal for the team is to take it day by day and get better every day.

“We’ll make the most of the first game we play whether it’s non-conference, conference or a scrimmage. I think the hopes are high that we have somewhat of a normal season. It sounds really good that we’ll have some kind of season” said Kresge.

Coach Kresge added that the message is “be the best version of us and take on whatever challenges are put in front of us every day”