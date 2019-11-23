UVM women’s basketball holds off Navy

Catamounts keep perfect home record intact

Vermont took down Navy at Patrick Gym on Friday for its first win streak of the season.

The Catamounts rallied behind a strong second quarter to handle the Midshipmen in a 64-56 win.

UVM senior forward Hanna Crymble (Champlin, Minn./ Champlin Park) led the way with 20 points and 10 boards for her second-straight double-double.

Junior Josie Larkins (Lincroft, N.J./ Red Bank Catholic) added 13 points of her own. She and freshman Emma Utterback (Greenwood, Ind./ Center Grove High School) combined to go 6-6 from three-point range in the first half.

Navy senior and native Vermonter Laurel Jaunich (Charlotte, Vt./ Champlain Valley Union) scored 11 points and snagged 7 rebounds in the loss.

Vermont improved to 2-3 this season and won both contests in the short home stretch. The Catamounts go on the road against Rhode Island Monday, November 25 at 7 p.m.

