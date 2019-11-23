UVM women’s basketball holds off Navy

Vermont took down Navy at Patrick Gym on Friday for its first win streak of the season.

The Catamounts rallied behind a strong second quarter to handle the Midshipmen in a 64-56 win.

UVM senior forward Hanna Crymble (Champlin, Minn./ Champlin Park) led the way with 20 points and 10 boards for her second-straight double-double.

Junior Josie Larkins (Lincroft, N.J./ Red Bank Catholic) added 13 points of her own. She and freshman Emma Utterback (Greenwood, Ind./ Center Grove High School) combined to go 6-6 from three-point range in the first half.

Navy senior and native Vermonter Laurel Jaunich (Charlotte, Vt./ Champlain Valley Union) scored 11 points and snagged 7 rebounds in the loss.

Vermont improved to 2-3 this season and won both contests in the short home stretch. The Catamounts go on the road against Rhode Island Monday, November 25 at 7 p.m.