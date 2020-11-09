UVM women’s basketball names Larkins, Wells captains

Senior Josie Larkins and junior Sarah Wells will lead the Vermont women’s basketball team this season.

Larkins will begin her second season as co-captain, while Wells enters her first year in the role.

In her first year as captain, Larkins earned All-America East First Team honors and ranked second on the team with 13.2 points per game. She also matched a single-season record with 69 three-pointers made.

Wells earned a spot in the Cats’ starting lineup early into the 2019-20 season, and started the final 21 contests of the season. In 29 games played, Wells averaged 4.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. She put up a career-high 14 points against Canisius last season, and pulled down 10 rebounds at UMBC. Wells also led UVM with 37 steals last year.

Vermont will kick off America East play at home with a weekend series against UMass Lowell starting Saturday, Dec. 19. UVM women’s basketball has not yet announced a non-conference schedule.