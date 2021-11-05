UVM women’s basketball powers past NVU-Johnson in exhibition game

Things went as expected in UVM’s tune-up game against DIII NVU-Lyndon on Friday night.

Vermont held its in-state foe to single-digit scoring in every quarter, and won the exhibition contest 92-25 in Patrick Gym.

Five UVM players scored in double-digits, and seven Cats scored seven or more points in the victory. Sophomore forward Anna Olson led the way with 13 points in 12 minutes of action.

The Catamounts will begin the regular season hosting Merrimack on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at Patrick Gym. Johnson hosts Vermont Tech to start its campaign on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m.