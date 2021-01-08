UVM women’s basketball series against Binghamton postponed

On Friday morning America East announced that Vermont’s women’s basketball contests with Binghamton scheduled for Saturday and Sunday are being postponed.

UVM Athletics released a statement:

“The Vermont women’s basketball program does not have any positive cases at this time and is not on a team-wide pause, but does have student-athletes in quarantine due to contact tracing who would not have been eligible to participate this weekend. The conference office will announce makeup dates when available”

The Catamounts are 4-2 so far this season and riding a three game win streak.