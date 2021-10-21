UVM women’s basketball slated fourth in America East Preseason Poll

Alisa Kresge’s team is slated to finish in fourth place in the 2021-22 America East Preseason Poll. The Catamounts are fresh off their best start on the hardwood in the past decade.

Stony Brook was picked as the America East favorite entering the upcoming campaign.

Reigning conference Rookie of the Year Anna Olson was also selected to the Preseason All-Conference team. She led the Cats last year with 13.3 points-per game and 6.8 rebounds-per game.

The Catamounts first test of the year is an exhibition match against cross-town foe St. Michael’s on Friday, November 5. Opening tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Patrick Gym.