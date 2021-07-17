UVM women’s hockey announces captains for 2021-22 season

The Catamounts get to take a very familiar roster into the upcoming campaign.

UVM forward Kristina Shanahan returns as captain for the second-straight season, and is back for her fifth year on the Vermont roster. She leads all active Cats with 118 career games played, and is also the active scoring leader with 26 goals and 55 points.

Another returning leader is rising senior defender Sini Karjalainen, who will serve as an alternate captain for the second year in a row. She made history as a sophomore by tallying a program-record 19 assists from the blue line. Prior to the 2021-22 campaign, Karjalainen will likely be representing her native Finland in the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championships in August.

Two new captains come in the form of a senior forward pair, including last season’s leading scorer Theresa Schafzahl, who put up eight points (4g, 4a) in eleven games. She is joined by Alex Gray to round out the leadership group.