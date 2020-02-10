UVM women’s hockey beats UConn, clinches playoff spot

Vermont picked up a much-needed win against UConn in Gutterson Fieldhouse on Sunday.

The Cats scored twice in each period and never trailed in a 6-2 victory against the Huskies. UVM sealed a Hockey East playoff spot and snapped a seven-game winless streak in the triumph.

UVM sophomore forward Theresa Schafzahl (Weiz, Austria) scored two goals in the game, and finished the weekend series with four tallies.

Catamounts sophomore defender Maude Poulin-Labelle picked up a pair of assists in the win, and pushed her season total to 29 points in 31 games.

Vermont will play its final weekend series against Holy Cross starting Saturday, February 15 at 1 p.m.